2 hours ago

On Wednesday 3rd May 2023, Ghanaian attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo scored his first goal of the season for Elfsborg as they secured a massive 6-1 victory over Halmstad BK in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The win propelled Elfsborg to third place in the league standings.

After Halmstad BK took the lead through Viktor Granath in the first half, Baidoo equalized for the Yellow and Black lads with a brilliant strike on the 55th minute.

Just six minutes later, the 23-year-old midfielder set up his teammate Jeppe Okkels to extend the lead to 3-1, after Noah Soderberg had given them a 2-1 lead just a minute after the equalizer.

Jacob Ondrejka scored a quick brace and Andre Romer added another goal in the 84th minute to complete Elfsborg's demolition exercise at the Boraas Arena.

Baidoo was substituted after playing for 80 minutes, while Thomas Boakye and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh also featured for the losing side.

In the 6 league games he has played for Elfsborg this season, Baidoo has scored one goal and provided two assists.