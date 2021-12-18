2 hours ago

Michael Crag Afful is the editor of Energynewsafrica.com

Michael Creg AFFUL editor of energynewsafrica.com, an online portal dedicated to Africa's energy sector has graduated from the African University College of Communications (AUCC ) with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication studies.

He majored in strategic communication.

Creg has 14 years of experience in journalism.

He began his media carrier after journalism school as a freelancer and later worked with Accra-based Oman FM for ten years and resigned from the station in 2019 to pursue his ambition in the energy sector.

Michael Creg Afful won the Energy Reporter of the Year award 2018 and 2019 at an event organised by Energy Media Group.

In 2019, he was adjudged the Best Energy reporter by the Tema Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association during their maiden Regional Awards.

Through his portal energynewsafrica.com, Creg Afful has built a network of people within the energy industry in Ghana, Africa and beyond.