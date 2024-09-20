2 hours ago

Chelsea legend Michael Essien believes the club will require "time and patience" to bounce back to their best following a mixed start to the current season.

The Blues have faced challenges since the sale of the club by Roman Abramovich, with the new ownership led by Todd Boehly yet to secure any silverware.

Last season, Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League after a strong finish but currently trails behind frontrunners Manchester City and Arsenal.

Despite these struggles, Essien remains optimistic about Chelsea's future. "I still follow them and always watch the games whenever I can. I think it will take time and a lot of patience, but I’m sure they will get there," he told Joy Sports.

Since retiring from professional football, the former Ghana international has embarked on a coaching career and is currently with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he focuses on developing young talent into future stars.

Essien's insights reflect his deep connection to the club and confidence in its eventual resurgence.