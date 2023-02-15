2 hours ago

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has completed his coaching badges after a glorified playing career spanning more than a decade.

Essien has now completed his UEFA license A coaching badges and his UEFA Elite Youth A coaching license.

"Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family,

@fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland" he tweeted.

The Bison as he was known during his playing days featured for Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan among others.

He was a fiery midfielder who could win balls, had turbo-charged energy, the knack for passing, and his thunderbolt of a shot from distance.

Aside from playing as a defensive midfielder, Essien was adept at playing as a right back, and central defender among several other positions.

Essien won almost every trophy in club football having won multiple English league titles, the Champions League, Europa League at Chelsea among others.

He now is an assistant coach at Danish elite side FC Nordsjaelland , and says as he reached the twilight of his career he felt the need to give back to the younger generation.