7 minutes ago

Ghana's Michael Essien has been voted as part of Chelsea's team of the decade alongside some Chelsea greats such as John Terry and current coach Frank Lampard.

The polls was voted for mainly by the club's supporters and the former midfielder who spent the most part of his career at the London club made the cut.

Michael Essien was paired in the middle alongside midfield dynamo Ngolo Kante,current coach and former teammate Frank Lampard in a 4-3-3 formation.

"Moving into the middle of the park, the man nicknamed ‘the Train’ by Jose Mourinho may have been derailed occasionally by injuries near the start of the decade but he made enough of an impression to win the choice of our fans for one of the three midfield berths despite some close competition."

"Arguably his greatest night of the decade was the drama of our fightback against Napoli which opened the way to Champions League triumph. The first African to make the 11."

Essien joined Chelsea in 2005 from French side Olympique Lyon for a then African record transfer fee of £24.4 million.

He spent nine years at Chelsea where he netted seventeen goals in 168 appearances and won several trophies including the Champions League in 2012.

Essien is currently a player-coach at Azerbaijan Premier League side Sabail FK.