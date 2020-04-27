1 hour ago

Former Fulham midfielder Derek Boateng says he rates former Chelsea star and his Black Stars teammate Michael Essien among the the greatest African players of all time.

The Bison as he was called during his prime was revered in world football for his energetic and explosive display in the middle of the park.

In his prime Essien was versatile and could play virtually everywhere for Chelsea where he spent nearly a decade for the English side.

Derek Boateng who knows Essien from their childhood playing together at the U-17, U-20 level says his former Black Stars teammate says his friend gets less than he deserves.

“I would rate him among the greatest African players of all-time. When I’m putting down my [African] XI, Essien will be in the squad. He’s a great player. He’s done so much for Ghana, himself at the club side and he’s a good man. I’m happy for him. I respect him and we stay friends,” Boateng remarked.