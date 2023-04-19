13 minutes ago

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has shot down any future ambitions of coaching the Black Stars of Ghana despite having his coaching badges.

Essien has completed his UEFA license A coaching badge and his UEFA Elite Youth A coaching license but says that the Black Stars job is not on his agenda.

Nigerian sports journalist Lolade Adewuyi made this known when he met Essien in Denmark while traveling to cover the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and AC Milan on Tuesday.

The sports journalist said he asked the ex-midfielder if he was interested in taking charge of the Black Stars but his answer was no.

“On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien,” Adewuyi tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself with Essien.

“He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested.”

The Bison as he was known during his playing days featured for Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan among others.

He was a fiery midfielder who could win balls, had turbo-charged energy, the knack for passing, and his thunderbolt of a shot from distance.

Aside from playing as a defensive midfielder, Essien was adept at playing as a right back, and central defender among several other positions.

Essien won almost every trophy in club football having won multiple English league titles, the Champions League, Europa League at Chelsea among others.

He now is an assistant coach at Danish elite side FC Nordsjaelland, and says as he reached the twilight of his career he felt the need to give back to the younger generation.