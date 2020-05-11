1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has chosen his former Black Stars teammate Michael Essien as the player he enjoyed playing with the most in the national team set up.

The pair played together for most of their prime helping the national team qualify for the world cup three times.

Essien and Appiah were part of the famous midfield quartet often referred to as the fabulous with Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kinston included.

The former Black Stars captain was speaking on a live Instagram chat put together by Betway on Saturday, May 9.

Appiah reminisced on some players he played with for the Black Stars while responding to a question posed by a fan who joined the chat.

“I played with Michael Essien a lot and sometimes with Derek Boateng. In that very popular match against South Africa in Kumasi in which we won 3-0, William Tiero (who played for Liberty Professionals at the time) was in that match and I must say that he played very well that day. I even think he was the best player on that day."

"I enjoyed playing with a lot of midfielders in the national team but the Bison (in reference to Essien) was the Bison.

"He was the general,” he added.

The former Chelsea midfielder now plies his trade for FC Sabail in Azerbaijan.