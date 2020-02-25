35 minutes ago

Former Chelsea and Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien run into former Manchester United winger and now coach of the Welsh national team Ryan Giggs in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Essien played for Chelsea for nearly a decade while Ryan Giggs also played for Manchester United for all his career and both players were opponents in Chelsea vs Manchester United games in the English Premiership.

"It was great meeting you again, Ryan Giggs, Legend," the former Chelsea star posted on Instagram.

Both players where on show when both sides clashed in the first all English final in 2008 at the Luzhiniki Stadium where it ended 1-1 in regulation time before Chelsea ultimately lost 6-5 on penalties.

Essien currently domiciled in Azerbaijan is a player/coach at Sabail FK in the Azerbaijan league.