1 hour ago

Chelsea legend Michael Essien played for Chelsea for nearly a decade winning the English Premier League title on two occasions,four FA Cup titles and the Champions League title.

He faced Manchester United and Liverpool on several occasions and the Ghanaian midfielder has named his toughest opponents in football.

In his prime, Michael Essien was regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world his energy, industry, physique and eye for goal was second to none.

The Ghanaian has named Paul Scholes and Steven Gerard as his toughest opponents he has ever faced.

"It's between Steven Gerard and Paul Scholes. Those two players were quite tough to play against. They were not only good on the ball but they could tackle really hard. They were really tough but the Premier League was much more tough compared to now."

"Every team you come up against was difficult so you have to try to be tougher."

The Ghanaian who left Chelsea after almost a decade went on to play for AC Milan, had loan spell at Real Madrid,Panathinaikos.