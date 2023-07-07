2 hours ago

After 11 years with Chelsea, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made the decision to leave the London club in order to be closer to his family in Spain.

Following the announcement of his move to Atletico Madrid, an outpouring of tributes has been directed towards the versatile defender.

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, who played alongside Azpilicueta during their time at Stamford Bridge before departing for AC Milan in 2014, expressed his admiration for the Spanish defender on Twitter.

Essien referred to Azpilicueta as a true legend and wished him all the best, echoing the sentiments shared by many in the footballing world.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012, two years prior to Essien's departure.

His departure from the club marks the end of an era, as he leaves behind a legacy of success and dedication.

Throughout his tenure, Azpilicueta achieved remarkable feats, including lifting numerous trophies that have solidified his place in Chelsea's history.

His contributions were particularly significant in the club's UEFA Champions League triumphs and their conquests in the Europa League.