Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has opened up about his time with Ghana's national team, addressing the public’s perception of his commitment to the Black Stars.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Essien often faced criticism from Ghanaians who questioned his dedication to the senior national side.

Essien, a legend of Chelsea Football Club, enjoyed an illustrious club career, but his contributions to the Black Stars were sometimes overshadowed by doubts about his loyalty.

In response to these critiques, Essien reflected on his journey, highlighting that he made 59 appearances for Ghana, scored nine goals, and was a key figure in the nation’s historic qualification for their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Now 41 years old and serving as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, Essien played a crucial role for the Black Stars in multiple major tournaments.

He was an integral part of the squad that competed in the 2006 World Cup and featured in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

He notably starred for Ghana in CAN 2008 but suffered a significant injury in the opening match of AFCON 2010, which ruled him out for the remainder of that competition.

Having represented Ghana at every level—from youth teams to the senior national team—Essien is among a select group of players who have had the honor of wearing the national colors across all age categories.

Despite his extensive contributions, Essien remains unsure if Ghanaians truly appreciate his efforts.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Essien expressed his thoughts: "I hope they are. I think I am one of the few players to have gone through every age category, represented the country at those levels, and succeeded. So I hope they are [appreciative of my service to the country]."

Essien's reflection serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy with the Black Stars, where his performances helped shape one of the most successful periods in the history of Ghanaian football.