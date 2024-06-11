10 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien, renowned for his stellar career at both club and international levels, has imparted invaluable advice to young footballers, stressing the significance of humility and respect in achieving success.

Essien, who has transitioned smoothly into coaching, is currently nurturing young talents at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark.

His journey from an illustrious playing career to coaching has been marked by the same dedication and passion that defined his time on the field.

In a recent interview with Right to Dream, Essien reflected on his career shift and the joy he finds in mentoring the next generation of footballers.

While he occasionally misses playing, his focus has shifted entirely to coaching and developing young talent.

"I think it is easier when you prepare yourself. I started my coaching license before I stopped playing, so once I stopped, I got into coaching," Essien explained.

"The coaching aspect is very different from playing football. Of course, sometimes I miss it, but once you're done, you're done."

Known for his humility and tireless work ethic during his playing days, Essien encouraged young players to embrace these qualities.

"I think generally, I'm just a happy person. I like to stay positive in every situation. When you come to work, people give you positive energy, and that creates room to work.

I like living a very quiet life. Stay humble, be very respectful, and put in the hard work. That’s my advice to every young player," he advised.

Essien's decorated playing career saw him win 11 titles and receive numerous accolades, including being named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2006.

His journey and wisdom offer a blueprint for aspiring footballers aiming to reach the pinnacle of the sport.