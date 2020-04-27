1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Derek Boateng believes Michael Essien should have won the African Best Player award during his prime.

Despite a glittering career, especially at club level, Essien remains among the list of illustrious men never to have won the African Footballer of the Year award.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man placed third in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009 and second in 2007.

“He should have won the African best player award, I think in 2006-2007 during his time under [Jose] Mourinho at Chelsea," Boateng told goal.com.

“That time when he came second, we all thought he was going to win and we all felt bad he didn’t win it. He deserved it.

“I don’t think he cares o much about it now. He’s always a happy person and thinking positive.”

Boateng and Essien starred for Ghana at the 2001 Fifa U20 World Cup in Germany, where the West Africans claimed the silver medal.

They were reunited at senior level for the 2006 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.