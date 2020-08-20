9 minutes ago

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has paid a working visit to Danish club FC Nordsjaelland not as a player but on a visit as a budding coach.

The former Chelsea midfield maestro is on a four day coaching tour of the club's Academy in Farum, Denmark at the invitation of the club's President Tom Vernon.

Already there is a huge legion of Ghanaians at FC Nordsjaelland with the Danish club boasting of more Ghanaian players than any in Europe.

The club has seven Ghanaian players while there are also Ghanaian coaches on their roster.

Among the tall Ghanaian list include Godsway Donoyh, Sadiq Ibrahim, Isaac Atanga, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Francis Abu, Clinton Antwi and Maxwell Woledzi.

FC Nordsjaelland Sporting Director Jan Laursen has been explaining Essien's presence at their training facilities.

Speaking to outlet Bold.dk he said: "Michael himself has approached Tom Vernon, who is his friend, and asked if he can come by and see how we do things here with us, and he is of course welcome,"

"He is both involved with the coaching team and the preparations and evaluations of the training, but since he is not an old man yet, he is also on the training field as a player, so he can see and feel how the exercises work in practice, and which effect the workouts have,"

"As a starting point, we are always open for people from outside to come and see how we do things, but just exactly with Michael, it is of course especially great for several of our players that a player like him is on and around the training ground," he concluded.

Laryea Kingston and Derek Boateng have in the pasted visited the Danish club in a similar fashion.

Michael Essien's tour with Nordsjaelland will end on Fiday.