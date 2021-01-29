1 hour ago

Barely two weeks after schools reopened, Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Juaben South Constituency, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, has reached out to KG pupils in the area.

He also urged the teachers to protect the kids from contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

During a visit to some selected schools in the constituency, the MP donated workbooks, crayons, pencils, erasers and other learning materials to resource the kids in their academics.

Hon. Okyere Baafi encouraged the youngsters to take studies seriously to enable them to become prominent individuals in society.

Briefing the media, he indicated that the purpose of his visit was to check whether or not the students are adhering to the safety protocols laid by the government to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

The former CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority remarked there is the need to motivate students as they grow to become the future leaders of the country.

Mr. Baafi lamented how coronavirus has derailed the activities of the country due to its rapid growth and hammered on the need to stay safe.

He entreated the teachers to provide effective supervision towards the pupils, adding that the lives of the youngsters are in their hands.