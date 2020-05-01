34 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko trainer, Michael Osei has revealed the ordeal he went through under the Dr. Kwame Kyei led management prior to his exit.

Osei, who is currently the head coach of Division one side Star Madrid, played for the Porcupine Warriors and also serve as assistant coach before been elevated into the head coach position

The former Liberty Professionals trainer was enjoying his time at Kotoko before New Dr. Kyei took over the helm at the club. He was relieved off his duties soon after.

Speaking on why led to his exit at the club, Michael Osei minced no words in narrating the ordeals he went through.

‘‘I was handling the team and New Management took over and look at the problems they had with me, they called me one day and said i should go and head the technical director position at U20 team”, the experienced trainer told Angel TV in Accra.

“A first team coach that has managed to finish stronger in the league after picking the team from 15th Position, instead of giving me the opportunity to start new season and build from on the previous season, you tell me to go to U20.

“They didnt consider that I am one of the many coaches that won trophies for the Club.

‘‘I won the President Cup, G6, and when i was assistant to Didi [Dramani] we won the league, supper cup, then FA cup, even with the FA cup, Didi [Dramani] was out of the country with the national team so i sat at the bench and won it.

‘‘ I learned alot and deserved a chance to coach the first team it but Somebody like Lawyer Boafo attacked me like we were fighting over something, it was shocking. I was not treated fairly.” Michael Osei added.