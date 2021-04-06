18 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named an 18 man squad for their outstanding match day 16 fixture against Bechem United on Wednesday.

The game was to come off on the 25th February,2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium but was rescheduled due to some torrential rainfall on the day of the game.

At the time, the Kumasi based club were playing their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium but have now decided to honour their home games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Kotoko have named an 18 man squad for that clash with some familiar names making a return to the match day squad after a long while.

Club captain Felix Annan has been named among the team after a long injury lay off while new signings Michael Vinicius and Andy Kumi are also in the team.

A win on Wednesday will take the porcupine warriors to third on the league log with two points to catch leaders Great Olympics.

FULL SQUAD BELOW: