Accra Hearts of Oak midfield gem, Michelle Sarpong has lavished praises on the club's former trainer, Kim Grant for the key role he has played in his career.

According to him, it was Kim Grant who gave him the opportunity to prove himself despite being in the youth team for five years.

"He saw something great in me that no other coach has ever seen and you were the only coach to give me a chance to prove myself despite being in the youth team for 5 good years"

"I had no chance to give a trial training at the senior side. You had faith in me and you gave me the chance when no coach did. You thought me so much and I will ever remain grateful" he posted on his Facebook wall.

However, the diminutive midfielder has described Kim Grant as his favorite coach whom he will never forget for being a blessing in his footballing career.

Assistant trainer Edward Odoom has taken over as interim coach for the Phobians and his first task will be to lead the team to face Medeama SC on Match week 2 of the Ghana Premier League this Sunday