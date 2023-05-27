6 hours ago

Microsoft appeals against the Competition and Markets Authority's decision to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The tech giant disputes the assessment of its cloud gaming services and emphasizes its commitment to competition.

Introduction:

Microsoft has taken a firm stand against Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), challenging its decision to block the tech giant's $69 billion takeover bid for Activision Blizzard, the renowned creator of "Call of Duty."

Microsoft contests the CMA's evaluation of its cloud gaming services, highlighting what it believes are "fundamental errors" in the assessment.

This move comes after the CMA vetoed the deal in April, expressing concerns about potential anti-competitive consequences in the emerging cloud gaming market.

In response, Microsoft has appealed the decision at Britain's Competition Appeal Court, aiming to rectify what it perceives as an unjust verdict.

Microsoft's Appeal and Countering the CMA's Ruling

Microsoft confirmed its appeal against the CMA's decision and submitted a summary of its arguments to Britain's Competition Appeal Court.

The tech giant maintains that the CMA made "fundamental errors" in its assessment of Microsoft's cloud gaming services and their impact on competition in the UK market.

Specifically, Microsoft disputes the CMA's conclusion that the acquisition would result in a significant lessening of competition in the cloud gaming sector.

Disputed Market Share Data and Native Gaming Limitations

One of the key contentions raised by Microsoft is the CMA's alleged oversight in considering limitations from native gaming when calculating and assessing market share data for cloud gaming services.

According to Microsoft, this oversight led to inaccuracies in the CMA's evaluation. The tech giant argues that a comprehensive understanding of the market requires a consideration of both cloud streaming and native gaming, which the CMA failed to account for adequately.

Microsoft's Critique of the CMA's Decision

Rima Alaily, vice president and deputy general counsel of Microsoft Corporation, expressed dissatisfaction with the CMA's decision, citing multiple flaws in its reasoning.

Alaily criticized the CMA's tendency to overstate the role of cloud streaming in the gaming market and Microsoft's position within it.

Furthermore, Microsoft highlights the CMA's refusal to consider alternative solutions that garnered substantial industry and public support, suggesting a lack of flexibility in the regulator's approach.

Conclusion:

Microsoft remains resolute in its pursuit of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, challenging the UK regulator's decision to block the deal.

The tech giant's appeal to the Competition Appeal Court centers around what it perceives as "fundamental errors" in the CMA's assessment of its cloud gaming services and their impact on market competition.

Microsoft emphasizes its commitment to increasing competition and choice for players, expressing confidence in the strength of its appeal.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome will significantly impact the future landscape of the cloud gaming market.

Stay tuned for updates on the resolution of this high-stakes dispute between Microsoft and the CMA.