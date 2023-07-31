18 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31, 2023, presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament.

The presentation happened after it was postponed twice from July 25 to July 27 and finally to July 31.

Mr. Ofori-Atta in his presentation disclosed that Ghana is currently making modest gains in turning the economy around after experiencing severe economic hardship in 2022.

He described 2022 as the worst year for him as Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister then went on to disclose the government’s commitment to pursuing a robust growth strategy within the country’s limited fiscal space and the fiscal consolidation programme to ensure an economic boom.

Click here to read Ghana’s 2023 Mid-Year Policy Review

Source: citifmonline