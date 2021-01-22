1 hour ago

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has contracted two companies to solve the low voltage and reduce the power outages experienced by an estimated 397,950 customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in parts of Accra and the Eastern Region.

The two companies, the Power Factor Limited and the Best and Crompton Ghana Limited, signed separate contracts with MiDA for work to commence on the Low Voltage Network Improvement project.

The project, referred to also as the LV Bifurcation Project, will result in the upgrade of the ECG’s low voltage (LV) network in the company’s Kwabenya, Dansoman and Kaneshie districts.

Similar works under the project in the Achimota and Akuapim Mampong districts have already been completed, while that of the Dansoman and Kaneshie districts will be completed in March this year.

Work in the Kwabenya District is expected to be completed by the end of August this year.

Benefits

The Chief Operating Officer of MiDA, Mr Julius Kpekpena, who briefed the Daily Graphic, said the LV Bifurcation Project involved the installation of 350 new and higher capacity transformers, upgrading of 1,000km of conductors, as well as erection of over 16,000 wooden transmission poles across the five named ECG districts to enhance electricity delivery in the beneficiary areas.

He said it was expected that customers in the beneficiary districts will experience a significant reduction in power outages that occur in their communities when the projects were completed.

The LV Bifurcation Project Manager at the MiDA, Mr Roland Osei Nyarko, said “besides improving general access to electricity and enhancing the quality of power supply, the interventions will also strengthen and support the operating environment for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said the project will ultimately contribute to improved incomes, enhanced job opportunities and reduced poverty.”

Funding for the project is from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States of America and is part of the US$308 million Ghana Power Compact Programme.

Under the Power Compact Programme, the LV Bifurcation Project is one of four sub-projects that make up the ECG’s Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project.

Source: graphic.com.gh