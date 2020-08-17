3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has completed a move to Fench Ligue 2 side Amiens SC ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The highly rated midfield anchorman singed a four-year deal with the French outfit for an undisclosed fee on Monday after successfully completing a mandatory medical.

‘‘Amiens SC is very happy to announce the signing of Emmanuel Lomotey!,” a club statement read.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian U23 star midfielder will be with the club until the end of the 2024 campaign.

Lomotey, a former Dreams FC player, joins the French side after leaving relegated Segunda Division side Extremadura.

The utility player before his move to Amiens was being chased by Portuguese side Sporting Braga, French Ligue 1 side Metz as well as Union Berlin in Germany.