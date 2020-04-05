2 hours ago

Highly rated midfielder, Justice Blay has expressed his desire to spend more years with Ghanaian top flight outfit, Asante Kotoko.

According to the combative midfielder, he is enjoying his stay at the Kumasi based club.

The 28-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Porcupine Warriors from the fellow Ghana Premier League side Med3ama SC.

It has been reported in the local media that Asante Kotoko have started negotiations with the Mauve and Yellow to sign the Black Stars 'B' midfielder on a permanent deal.

And Speaking to the Kumasi FM in an interview, Blay narrated how he ended up at Kotoko before adding his desire to extend his stint with the Kumasi based club.

"Medeama played Kotoko at Tarkwa which we won during the Normalization Competition. CK Akonnor sent Muntari Tagoe to come for my number which talks begun," He said.

"Moses Parker was reluctant in releasing me for Asante Kotoko but I insisted. Others came in to convince him and he eventually agreed to loan me to them.

"I cannot decide whether I stay or go back to Medeama, it’s between the two clubs but obviously I want to play for Kotoko.

"You cannot compare the two clubs, I even prefer playing Kotoko to traveling abroad", Blay added.