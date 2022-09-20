5 hours ago

French Referee Mikaël Lesage has been appointed to officiate the International friendly between Brazil and Ghana on Friday.

The 47-year old is a top referee who officiates in the French Ligue 1 and European competitions. Mikaël has officiated over 150 games in the French Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

He will be assisted by Alexis Auger – Assistant I and Valentine Evrarde – Assistant II, while Guillaume Paradis works as the fourth referee.

The match which is scheduled for 20:30 kick off will take place at Stade Oceane, Le Harve on Friday, September 23, 2022.