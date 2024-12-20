1 hour ago

Italian-born Ghanaian teenager Mike Aidoo has been praised by his agent, Oliver Arthur, after making his senior debut for Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Aidoo, 19, made a cameo appearance in Inter's 2-0 victory over Udinese on Thursday evening, replacing Matteo Darmian in the 88th minute.

Aidoo's debut was celebrated by his agent on social media, who shared his pride in the young player's achievement: "Mike Aidoo, you dreamt, worked on it and it has come true. I’m so proud of you. Congratulations."

The victory, which was secured by first-half goals from Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani, saw Inter Milan advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia, where they will face SS Lazio in the quarter-finals.

Aidoo, who joined Inter Milan's senior team last month, had previously been part of the youth setup and was rewarded with a long-term contract until 2027 following his impressive performances.

The full-back has also been traveling with the first team during UEFA Champions League matches and has been named on the bench three times by coach Simone Inzaghi.

Although Aidoo has represented Italy at the U17 level, he remains eligible to play for Ghana at any level in the future, adding further intrigue to his international career prospects.