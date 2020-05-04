1 hour ago

Ghana and Athletico Madrid Thomas Teye Partey is a player in demand as several English Premier League sides are keen on his capture.

But it appears Arsenal are the most interested club in Thomas Partey as reported by European football transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to the Italian, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is intent on getting the Ghanaian that he will go every length to sign him in his new look midfield set up for next season.

Thomas Partey has been linked with Manchester United,Bayern Munich and Arsenal for most part of the season.

The sweetner for the gunners is that the Ghanaian has a relatively modest release clause of 50 million euros in his contract which expires in 2023.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio revealed: "Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market.

"So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good.

"It also depends on budget - how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want?

"Atletico will want money, so it is difficult to see them doing a deal involving other players as part of it.

"They are very smart when it comes to doing deals and it will not be a surprise if Thomas Partey was to stay.

"He is young, he is not like Diego Costa, and they can sell him next year if they want or even in two years' time. So they are in control."