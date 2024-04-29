3 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Thomas Partey hugs Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta once again lauded the significance of Thomas Partey to his squad following the midfielder's outstanding performance in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Partey played a central role in Arsenal's triumph in the North London Derby on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being sidelined for much of the season due to injury, the Ghanaian midfielder delivered a standout performance, contributing significantly to the Gunners' dramatic 3-2 win.

This match marked the first time Partey completed a full 90 minutes since featuring in a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace in August, highlighting the extent of his injury setbacks.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, Partey has missed a total of 72 matches due to injuries, making his availability inconsistent for Mikel Arteta.

Arteta emphasized Partey's importance, stating: "He’s a really important player and we have missed him for many months. He looks in great shape."

"It’s his presence, his quality, his physicality, and his experience that make him indispensable to the team."

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Arsenal's transfer chief Edu faces a crucial decision regarding the future of the Ghanaian deputy captain.