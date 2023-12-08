8 hours ago

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, has expressed uncertainty regarding the rapid recovery of midfielder Thomas Partey from a recent muscle injury.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian has been sidelined since the October international break, missing games including Arsenal's Champions League clash against Sevilla due to the muscle injury.

Arteta addressed the media in a press conference before Arsenal's upcoming away match against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

He provided an update on Partey's injury, acknowledging a positive evolution but highlighting that it would be "incredibly fast" for the midfielder to return in time for the club.

"We don’t know; he’s getting a very good evolution in the injury, but it’s a bit early to get a timeframe," said Arteta. "That would be incredibly fast if he’s able to do that, so we’re going to have to wait."

Arteta also mentioned the team's current shortage of key players due to injuries. Despite the challenges, he emphasized the need to continue and face upcoming matches.

Partey has been limited in his appearances for Arsenal this season, with his last game against Manchester City.

Additionally, his availability for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is in doubt. Ghana, grouped with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B, may miss Partey's contribution in the tournament held in Cote d'Ivoire.