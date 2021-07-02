2 hours ago

Chelsea left back Baba Rahman says he was forced out of the West London club by Italian coach Antonio Conte when he joined the team in 2016 but then teammate John Mikel Obi told him to stay and fight on.

But since he was young then he could not stand the treatment from Antonio Conte and decided he wanted out of Chelsea but the club was unwilling to sell him at the time so went out on loan.

He says a fall out with Antonio Conte forced him to quit Chelsea for Schalke 04 where his former Augsburg manager was then in charge.

"[John] Mikel Obi told me to just stay and shouldn’t bother what [Conte] is doing, but as young as I was , I was not taking it lightly so when we went to Austria I spoke to the Sporting Director and told him [that] it is going overboard and I can’t take it." he told Joy Sports

"So they told me okay, so what do you want to do? I told them I would prefer to leave and they said no the club doesn't want to sell me. So I said okay, if that’s so then I would prefer to go on loan from here.”

After a mixed bag first season with the Blues, the left-back was among the casualties as then newly-appointed Chelsea manager Conte hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Baba had joined Chelsea from German side Augsburg the season earlier for 14 million pounds.

He joined Schalke on a season-long loan, reuniting with former coach Markus Weinzierl.