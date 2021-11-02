38 minutes ago

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to name the Black Stars squad that will take on Ethiopia and South Africa in the last two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play away to Ethiopia on Thursday 11th November before playing against South Africa at home three days later in what has been dubbed as the decider provided no team falters in the penultimate game.

Ghana's Serbian coach will be taking charge of his third game since he was appointed Ghana coach some two months ago.

Since his appointment he has played two matches having won all the two games against Zimbabwe last month.

According to our sources, player's who have been handed call ups are already aware and they will start trickling into the country from Monday.

Ghana will have to win all two matches in order to secure a place in the play offs for the 2022 World Cup as currently South Africa lead the group by 10 points with Ghana second on 9 points.