2 hours ago

Danielle, the daughter of popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has slammed internet users who continue to ask questions about her family.

Recall that Yul Edochie has been in the news recently after cheating on his wife, May Yul-Edochie and having a son outside of his marriage.

He had the son with actress, Judy Austin and proceeded to make her a second wife, and this did not go down well with his first wife, May and fans of the family.

Launching a question and answer session on Instagram, Danielle, expressed her displeasure at the questions she was being asked, which completely surrounds her family and their recent controversies.

The 17-year-old wondered how a person will come online just to investigate other people’s families.

“Focus on your own. Respectfully, people need to learn how to mind their business.

"How do you come online just to invest in other people’s lives & feel so entitled to it. Isn’t that embarrassing?” she wrote.

Source: Ghanaweb