1 hour ago

The much-awaited minimum wages for Professional footballers in the country is expected to take off from next season, the GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has announced.

He says there have been some discussions with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana regarding the smooth implementation of the policy.

‘’Beyond the introduction of the standard player contact, we have also been discussing the introduction of minimum wages for professional players in this country’’ President Simeon-Okraku said during the dinner with the Legends event on Saturday.

‘’Again, in my visit to the PFAG, we discussed this policy. This policy will go through the internal process and God willing next season, we should introduce minimum player salaries for professional players in this country’’.

I understand that there is an insurance scheme for Ex players of our national teams led by the PFAG. We would explore the possibility of ensuring that we have a 100% coverage on health issues for our players’’ he added.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS