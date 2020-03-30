1 hour ago

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, on Sunday said the executive arm of government that is those exempted from the government COVID-19 restrictions also includes heads of government institutions, appointees and special assistants.

He advised all the exempted person who fall into the stated categories go to work with their staff identity cards to show at security points to facilitate their passage.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday in Accra, Mr Nkrumah said, the government has asked heads of institutions to rationalise the number of staff to ensure that only those critical go to work to reduce the spread of the disease.

Regarding other exemptions, he said, members of media would be allowed to go to work on three grounds namely the possession of staff identity cards, media house attire and driving in a branded vehicle.

“In an Executive Instrument that will be gazetteer tomorrow, the media and other groups will be exempted. But in all these they should be the critical staff,” he said.

Mr Akwesi Agyeman, Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said hotels would be allowed to work and service in-house guests adding that the facilities would have to ensure social distancing.

He said a person who trades or owns shops in the food value chain are also exempted and are part of the list of exemptions.

Mr Agyeman said food sellers at the local level, market women who deal in food items were not prohibited but people would not be allowed to sit and eat at food joints.