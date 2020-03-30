1 hour ago

Following the establishment of the COVID-19 trust fund by the President of Ghana HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo on Sunday, several top government official have donated a part of their salaries to the fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All Ministers of State, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Cabinet, Presidential Staffers and Presidential Aides at the Presidency have decided to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries, for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June, to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, established by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

All Deputy Ministers have also agreed to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries for the next two months, i.e. April and May, into the Fund.

As a result, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has notified the Controller and Accountant General to effect these deductions at source for the period, and transfer the accrued monies into the Fund.

It will be recalled that during his broadcast to the nation on Friday, 27th March, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced the setting up of the Fund, and donated his next three months’ salary into the Fund as seed capital.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also followed suit, and has donated three (3) months of his salary into the Fund.