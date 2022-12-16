43 minutes ago

Chairman for the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Kwame Anyimadu Antwi says the Finance Ministry has been engaged on the issue of a 16-Month unpaid salary for the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, and the matter would soon be resolved.

”But Mr Speaker, all our reports et al are physically ready for laying. What the minority leader says is good that he has his ears on the ground, because at the committee level, we invited the minister for finance and he was represented by no mean person, by the chief Director and we have resolved the issue. Mr Speaker, Hon Haruna will agree with me, that once the issue he is talking about is already cooperating in the report, he must not be in a rush to actually talk about it when we have not made the report”, he said.

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu revealed that the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng had not been paid for 16 months.

He said he is baffled by this development and demanded answers from the government. This followed concerns over the allocation for the Office of the Special Prosecutor in the 2023 Budget which had been deemed as woefully inadequate.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu raised the concern ahead of the presentation of the Annual Budget estimates report of the Office of Special Prosecutor for the year 2023 by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.

“Office of Special Prosecutor, you put that man there you haven’t determined his condition of service. He hasn’t been paid. Some appointments have been done which raise questions as to whether the board was aware or not. We have to probe further the happenings at the Special Prosecutor. He hasn’t been paid for 16 months, and you are coming to me for a report. Meanwhile, no report has been laid here,” Mr Iddrisu said.