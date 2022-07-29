6 hours ago

On Thursday 28th July, 2022, the Ministry of Youth and Sports were crowned Champions of the maiden edition of the Inter-Ministerial Football Tournament in a colourful event at the Accra sports stadium.

The 2022 Civil Service Week celebration which was organized by the Office of the Head of Civil Service has been made memorable with the line up of activities to mark the celebrations.

This year a novel activity was introduced to the line-up of events which was the Inter-Ministerial Football tournament organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and sports as well as a Policy Fair Exhibition for the various Ministries to showcase their achievements pictorially and other side attractions to increase the interest of civil servants for the celebrations.

The Inter- Ministerial Football tournament which begun on 8th July, 2022 with 32 Ministries in contention for the ultimate trophy was climaxed at the Accra Sports stadium in a short closing ceremony.

The final match was between the Ministry of youth and sports and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department who all won their matches through the preliminary stages to Quarter Final and Semi Final through to the finals of the tournament.

The Head of service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena in a short speech to close the event, noted that it had been a fruitful exercise by bringing together all the Ministries to play for the coveted prize adding that the purpose of the tournament had been greatly achieved.

In his welcome address, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adam congratulated the players, match officials and the organizers for a professionally organized tournament adding that he greatly admired the commitment of all to make the maiden edition of the tournament a success.

The best player of the tournament went to Henry Brock of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the top scorer also went to Andrew Koranteng of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the best fan base went to the Ministry of youth and sports with the best Goal keeper going to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The players were all awarded for the individual brilliance and roles they played in the entire duration of the tournament.

The third and fourth teams were the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands and the Ministry of Trade and Industry respectively and were also awarded.