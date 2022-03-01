37 minutes ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a directive to the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association to ensure that ONLY fans who are fully vaccinated are admitted into the various stadia on Match Days.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

It will be recalled that in October, 2021, the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced a “No vaccination, No entry” policy for fans ahead of the 2021/2022 League season.

He mentioned, that the Ghana Football Association was working with government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that fans take their COVID-19 jabs and get vaccinated before they will be allowed to watch games at the various league centres.

The latest directive comes after the Director General of the National Sports Authority last week revealed that clubs can now admit supporters to full capacity of their respective grounds.

This directive is with immediate effect: Find attached the full statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.