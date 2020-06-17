34 minutes ago

The Minority caucus in Parliament is demanding for an independent investigation into alleged missing substance believed to be cocaine from the custody of the Customs branch of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Director-General for the Narcotics Control Commission has threatened to sue the GRA over failure to release the substance impounded at the Aflao border with $200,000 in a Nigerian registered vehicle.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Minority Spokesperson on Defense and Interior, James Agalga charged government and Director General for Customs to publicly speak to the matter arguing that the tango between the two institutions is a threat to the country’s security.

“At the level of the National Security Council Secretariat there exist a Joint Intelligence Committee which coordinates all security and intelligence agencies with the view to promote efficiency, information sharing, and also to root out unnecessary turf wars.

“The Minority in Parliament is of the view that the lack of synergy among the country’s security agencies at our borders mirrors the failure of the leadership of President Akufo Addo as Chairman of the National Security Council. Such failure portends such grave danger to our national security as a whole. In response to the lamentation of the DG of NACOB in relation to the missing cocaine the Minority calls for the immediate setting up of an independent committee of inquiry to establish among others the circumstances under which the cocaine impounded by NACOB and entrusted in the custody of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority disappeared.”