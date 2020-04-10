1 hour ago

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament on Thursday told a News conference that a sitting earlier in the day following a recall by Speaker Aaron Michael from suspension was “bizarre.”

The Speaker, citing the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the House indefinitely on Saturday, April 5, 2020, when the House was due to adjourn sine die.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, addressing the journalists said the Speaker‘s conduct in suspending the House and recalling Parliament was illegal.

It was attended by the Deputy Minority Leader Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Minority Chief Whip Mohamed Mubarak-Muntaka, and some frontbenchers of the Minority in Parliament.

Calling the break “adjournment” the Minority raised issues with the sitting, saying that business of the day could have been conducted before “adjournment.”

It accused the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of not making himself available to the House after he addressed the House on Monday, March 30, 2020, on issues relating to his request from the Government of Ghana for the House to approve an agreement with the World Bank for an amount of $35 million to support its operations in dealing with the pandemic.

The Minister made the request following a directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prepare a coronavirus alleviation programme` to address the disruption in economic activities following the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic for approval by the House.