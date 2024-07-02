1 hour ago

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng is urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct itself in a manner that it would be seen to be transparent in the discharge of its responsibilities during this year’s general elections.

Admonishing state institutions to be up and doing, the Minister urged especially the EC to involve all key stakeholders in decision making.

He was speaking at the launch of the National Peace Crusade Tour at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

“God cannot do everything for us. We must also play our part. The institutions of state must sit up, the Electoral Commission must be seen to be open, fair and impartial. They must involve all key stakeholders to have a say in their key decisions.

“Indeed we are happy when the Peace Council Executive Secretary announced that by their efforts the opposition party, specifically the NDC was convinced to join the IPAC meetings when they had abandoned it at some point,” he stated.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng who called for a united country ahead of the polls noted that “it is important that we all sit together and dialogue rather than being angry with each other. We are one people.”