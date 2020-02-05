1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament has urged the police to take action against officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern region over some missing tricycles.

The 400 tricycles were stolen from the offices of the Northern Development Authority in Tamale in October last year.

Pro-NPP militia group, ‘Kandahar Boys’ have reportedly claimed responsibility for the disappearance of government-procured tricycles.

According to information gathered by JoyNews, 10 containers holding 40 tricycles each and were moved from the NDA premises sometime in October 2019, have been sighted with most of them emptied.

Northern Regional Correspondent, Illiasu Tanko, reported on Tuesday that some members of to the Kandahar Boys group told him indeed the tricycles were in the shipping containers they took from the NDA’s premises.

The journalist added that some persons who bought the tricycles confirmed to him that persons connected to the Kandahar Boys sold the tricycles to them.

Reacting to the development, Sagnarigu Parliamentarian, A.B.A. Fuseini accused the Akufo-Addo government of complicity in the matter.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo is aware of the development and has refused to take action.

“How is the person who knows it be the same person to come out and fight it,” he said.

According to him, the police have also been cowered into inaction.

He said the law enforcers have been “emasculated” to the extent that for fear of losing their jobs, they fail to investigate cases involving NPP members.

Kunbungu MP, Ras Mubarak supported the Sagnarigu MP’s comment saying, “the police once upon a time was a very creditable institution of state, sadly, there are rogue elements who have allowed themselves to be used by the ruling establishment and they are sleeping on the job…”

He said President Akufo-Addo and the government “are not walking the talk” on corruption and are merely paying lip service to punishing those gaining at the expense of the taxpayer.

Mr. Mubarak, however, urged the police in Tamale to “be bold and arrest the party apparatchiks involved in the stealing of the 400 tricycles.”



Source: myjoyonline