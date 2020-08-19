46 minutes ago

The Minority in Ghana’s Parliament has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), to act swiftly in canceling leaked West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers.

On the part of the minority, it’s also extremely worrying a disturbing trend that puts the names, email addresses, location, and contact numbers of examiners in circulation on social media and the public space.

“Very usual! This development erodes the concealment of the identity of examiners, which are to insulate them from public influence by some in our society who would wait at nothing to see wards pass examinations at all costs,” a statement signed by the Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member, Committee on Education said.

Several papers in the ongoing WASSCE including Economics, English have been leaked on social media with answers.

This leakage follows agitations by students who wanted to have questions to aid them in the examinations.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has also strongly condemned the leakage of examination papers in the ongoing 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Below is the full statement by minority

CANCEL LEAKED WASSCE PAPERS AND HOLD THOSE RESPONSIBLE ACCOUNTABLE – MINORITY TO WAEC

The Minority in Ghana’s Parliament call on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), to act swiftly in canceling leaked West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers.

As a key function, WAEC is expected to ensure fairness in, and integrity of, the examinations it conducts.This does not appear to be the case in the ongoing WASSCE examinations.

On Friday 7th August 2020, the Integrated Science Paper scheduled for Monday 10th August 2020 was leaked and was circulated widely on social media. Some well-meaning Ghanaians complained about this, resulting in the questions being changed, which many believe, brought about the chaos and misconduct witnessed in our schools, with students running amok, insulting and cursing President Akufo-Addo.

On the evening of Sunday 16th August, the Core Mathematics paper scheduled for Monday 17th August was seen circulating on social media with worked out answers. Some thought they were fake but were later proven to be true as the questions circulated were contained in the very paper written on Monday.

As though the leakage of the core Mathematics paper was not worrisome enough, evidence exists pointing to a leaked Chemistry paper along similar lines. Even as we speak, there are indications the Economics paper, being written today, was leaked.

In addition to these patterned leaks, we are witnesses to, another strange and very unfortunate development is that the names, email addresses, location and contact numbers of examiners are in circulation on social media and the public space. Very usual! This development erodes the concealment of the identity of examiners, which are to insulate them from public influence by some in our society who would wait at nothing to see wards pass examinations at all costs.

Both the leakages and publications of details of examiners defeats the purpose of a fair assessment system that WAEC is supposed to ensure. It undermines the integrity of the examinations, the integrity of WAEC, and dents the image of Ghana before the International community.

WAEC, as a matter of urgency, must cancel the leaked and suspected leaked papers as it has done in the past. It is worrying that a body that swiftly acted to cancel papers in the past on suspicion of leakage, is reluctant in acting in a similar manner when overwhelming evidence of the leaked papers abound.

WAEC must also investigate the sources of the leakage of papers and the contact details of examiners, and hold to account the perpetrators of these crimes. WAEC must also ensure the safety of the remaining papers to avert the embarrassing situations we have witnessed the past few days.

Signed. Dr. Clement Apaak, M.P. for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Committee on Education