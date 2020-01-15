1 hour ago

Member of Parliament(MP) for Banda Constituency in the Bono Region, Ahmed Ibrahim has described as mischievous the press statement which says that both the Minority and the Majority in Parliament agreed to the EC's budget for the compilation of a new voters’ register.Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the member of Special Budget Committee of Parliament insisted that the Minority in Parliament from the onset has not been part of the move to compile a new voters’ register as claimed by people in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)."It is painful to hear that both the Minority and the Majority in Parliament agreed to approve the budget for a new voters’ register. In the first place, it is not true that the Minority in Parliament agreed to the budget . . . secondly, on the issue of the EC's budget for a new voters’ register, the fact remains that the Minority in Parliament boycotted it; we walked out in Parliament,” he clarified.According to him the NDC has been consistent on the issue of a new voters’ register as aside boycotting the budget in Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu led a massive demonstration in Tamale against the move to compile new voters’ register.“I don’t know what that person who is spreading the falsehood is trying to achieve with that press statement," he said.Explaining the reason behind the Minority in Parliament for boycotting the Electoral Commission (EC), Ahmed Ibrahim said that the EC failed to present further and better particulars regarding the detailed expenditure, detailed estimates on the new machines needed for the new voters’ register and how the Commission used last year’s budget.