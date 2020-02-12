1 hour ago

National Democratic Congress MPs are considering a boycott of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) which is scheduled for Thursday, February 20.

The MPs say despite a provision for Parliamentarians to receive some five per cent of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund, the government has failed to release same.

JoyNews’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo reported from the House Wednesday morning that the legislators resolved at a Minority Caucus meeting to give the executive up to Friday to release the monies.

In the absence of this, they may not be in the Chamber when President Nana Akufo-Addo visits the House to deliver the annual address.

Bodi legislator, Sampson Ahi says they are convinced the delay in releasing the money is a deliberate and an attempt by the executive to sabotage them ahead of the December general elections.

Sampson Ahi

He said although both Majority and Minority members have not received the monies, it is the Minority who are feeling the pain since they have something to show for in their respective constituencies.

“When you are in the Majority and the monies are released to the Assemblies, you are seen to be working because the MPs have some influence over how they are disbursed,” he said.

He said the case is different with the Minority who must work extra hard to develop their constituency which the executive is trying to stifle.

He told journalists that “close to two months ago, they released the monies to the District Assemblies [but] we don’t know when they are going to release the MPs share.”

He said the funds are for the last quarter of 2019 “which ended in September,” stressing the time for the monies’ release is overdue. Source: myjoyonline