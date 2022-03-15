5 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has asked that the land borders be opened with immediate effect for the free flow of goods and persons among neighbouring ECOWAS countries and the world at large.

“I will call on the President, supported by his Ministers for Health, and Interior, to take urgent practical steps for the re-opening of Ghana’s land borders to allow for free flow of persons and goods across ECOWAS and around the world,” said the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Haruna Iddrisu, asked government to take urgent steps to open up the borders giving access to people who trade via the land borders.

Admitting that the world is not out of the woods yet, he said normalcy should at least be restored with the movement of goods and services through land borders.

He continued to say that the government has no justification for the continued closure of land borders.

“Post COVID-19, we are not out of the woods yet, but we want to see a return to normalcy with the movement of goods and services through or borders, and therefore no matter what the proactive measures government wants to take, there can be no justification for the continues closure of the land borders.”

“Therefore, we, as Minority, call on the President as chair of ECOWAS to do the needful, giving meaning to the resolution he so cheered for.”

Furthermore, in the press address, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South also mentioned that the COVID-19 test charged Ghanaians and international travellers at the Kotoka International Airports by Frontiers is a rip-off and should be reviewed, and made free for Ghanaian citizens.

“There is no way anybody pays $150 dollars for a COVID-19 test in the world. The least you pay is $50 and $100 maximum. For non-Ghanaians to be compelled to pay an amount of $150 in the name of COVID test in which its procurement is questionable, and raises eyebrows on the fact that Covid is being used as a caveat to make money instead of combating a pandemic, we do not think that persons travelling to Ghana from abroad be made to pay $150.”

“We consider this a rip-off and too high. Even $50 dollars for Ghanaian citizens is too much. It should be free for Ghanaians. I would lead a motion very soon, supported by the Hon. Ablakwa and the Hon. Akandoh to demand accountability from Frontiers, in order to account for all the $150 dollars they charge travellers.”

The land borders since 2020 have been closed as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, just like other countries did.

However, two years down the line, the borders are still closed while other restrictive measures are eased up.

Restrictions were placed on the number of people to attend public events such as; weddings, and funerals; the time for church services was reduced, and social distancing was strictly enforced.

These restrictions have, however, been eased with the exception of land borders.

Source: citifmonline