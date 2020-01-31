1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu, Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze has emphatically indicated that, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has never been against the purchase of ambulances for Ghanaians.

Hon. Hottordze, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Health said “it took the John Mahama-led administration to conceive the idea to establish a National Ambulance Services; which made the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to purchase a freight of Ambulances which was distributed to some health outlets before leaving office”.

Adding that, “We initiated and conceptualised the idea before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to add-up to the stock of the ambulances”.

Therefore, “so if the NPP administration is ready to replenish already existing stock, we the NDC should be happy”.

However, lamented about the bad perception some Ghanaians have about the NDC that, they are against the purchase of the ambulances.

This he says is not true, rather as a minority caucus, we are arguing on the reasons why the President could not quickly distribute them as and when each freight of the ambulances arrived into the country.

“But rather, the President kept all for showcase and funfair, we are of the view that, the President should value lives more than funfair; when some vulnerable Ghanaians might have died due to the absence of these ambulances, can we get those lives back?” the Lawmaker questioned.

Hon. Hottordze made this assertion in an exclusive interview with www.thenewindependentonline.com recently after the showcase launch of the 307 ambulances by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo at the Independence Square.

He held the position that, the purchase of these ambulances is no news that needs such a funfair.

The 307 ambulances commissioned by the President to the 275 constituencies was under the auspices of Ministries of Health and Special Initiatives.

The Lawmaker also pointed out, it is a fallacy for the Nana Addo-led administration to claim this is the first time Ghana has a well-equipped ambulance service.

Stressing such an attitude has become characteristic of the NPP that whatever they initiate; they believe they are the first people to ever initiate it; this is a clear disservice to their predecessors”.

