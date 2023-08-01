2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has said that the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the National Affordable Housing Project by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unlawful.

The President cut sod on Tuesday for work to begin on the construction of some 8,000 units of affordable houses with support from the private sector.

However, a member of the Works and Housing Committee of Parliament, Sampson Ahi, said that the government has failed to provide the details of the agreement to Parliament for approval.

“This particular project is supposed to be laid in Parliament today, but it has not been done which means that the EPC agreement has not been approved in Parliament and so if you have presented such a document to Parliament for approval, it has not even been laid, yet we are there cutting sod to commence work and that is a slap or disrespect to government structures.”

“We are raising concerns, and we will want to know the value of the land, the cost of the onsite infrastructure that the government is supposed to provide as part of its equity in the project, and all these questions must be answered.”

Source: citifmonline