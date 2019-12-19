6 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has welcomed the change in date for the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, December 21 to December 23, 2019.

This, according to a statement on Thursday, follows “consultations and an intervention by the leadership of Parliament.”

The Minority had earlier served notice that it will boycott the vetting process over the initial December 21 date.

They claimed the Appointments Committee Chairman, Joseph Osei-Owusu unilaterally called the public announcement of the proposed date of vetting without regard to an ongoing dialogue to abridge the time for the process, describing it as bad faith.

But the latest statement, signed by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed that an understanding was reached which made it possible to reconsider their position and commit to participating in the vetting of the President's nominee.

“Ghanaians can expect us to discharge our constitutional duty diligently and thoroughly especially considering our high regard for the eminent office the nominee will be occupying as head of the judicial arm of government if approved,” the statement read.

It further explained that: “Our position on this matter is borne out of respect for our practice and processes without any prejudice whatsoever to the nominee in question.”

The Minority also gave the assurance to prioritise the interest of Ghana and “insist on strict adherence to credible Parliamentary democracy.”

