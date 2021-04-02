1 hour ago

In 2014 the “African Girls” hitmaker Castro born Theophilus Tagoe was reported to have disappeared with one Janet Bandu at the Ada Estuary while on holiday with footballer Asamoah Gyan.

According to Section 33 of Ghana’s Evidence Act, NRCD 323 stipulates that where a person has not been heard of for seven years despite diligent efforts (whether or not within that period) to find him, he is presumed to be dead.

Speaking on the possible declaration that Castro is dead come July 2021 in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Nero X said even if his ‘godfather’ is declared dead his songs will make him live on forever.

He said “For me I remember and let me take you back a bit to somewhere 2014 when I was shooting Osey video on my birthday which is the 6th of July. On the set was when we heard that tragedy about Castro which they said he has disappeared but then we didn’t believe it.

He added “So I even did a song otan that I don’t believe that the godfather is gone and then music is powerful. The thing is if we say the person is dead, or the person is not dead once we play his songs then it’s the person that we’re obviously listening to.

“Proverbially it is said that the tongue doesn’t rot and we support him in prayers. Even if he’s declared dead this year still we have this motto never say never among we those from the westside legacy and it’s Castro who gave it to us,” he continued.

“We know it’s not too late we might see him to be dead but we know he’s still with us. As for me I can’t declare that he’s dead or he’s not dead but whatever comes we will give thanks to God because life still goes on. His family and friends should be consoled to have faith because only God knows what He’s doing,” he ended.

